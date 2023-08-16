Kanye West’s Former Music Industry Publicist Trevian C. Kutti & 18 Others Facing Racketeering Charges

FULTON COUNTY, GA (CelebrityAccess) – In a 41-count indictment unsealed by a Fulton County, GA District Attorney, Trevian C. Kutti was listed as one of the 19 individuals facing charges. Kutti was recorded on video allegedly attempting to convince GA election worker Ruby Freeman to admit to election fraud related to the 2020 presidential election. Those charged have until August 25 to turn themselves in.

Kutti rose to fame as a well-known strategist and publicist for hip-hop/rap artist Kanye West.

According to Radiofacts.com, Counts 30 and 31 of the indictment charge Kutti, Stephen Cliffguard Lee and Harrison William Prescott Floyd with “conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statement and writings” and “influencing witnesses.” These allegations come with charges of racketeering, conspiracy and influencing witnesses in relation to their alleged attempts to undermine the legitimacy of the election.

In December 2020, Lee tried to talk to Freeman, even going to her home and spoke to her neighbor – all in an effort to convince Freeman to provide inaccurate testimony regarding the vote-counting process during the election in Fulton County.

Lee then allegedly got Floyd invovled when conversations with Freeman didn’t work out. Floyd is connected to a group called “Black Voice for Trump.” Lee and Floyd then allegedly enlisted Kutti’s help and the trio tried to convince Freeman to say she saw election fraud, even though she may not have.

Specifically mentioned in the legal documents, per celebsweek.com, is a phone call Kutti made to Freeman in January 2021. Kutti purportedly told Freeman she could help her if she felt she was in danger and they later met at the Cobb County Police Department with Floyd on the phone.

Furthermore, according to Radiofacts.com, Count 30 says the trio “unlawfully conspired to solicit, request, and importune Freeman, a Fulton County, Georgia, election worker, to engage in conduct constituting the felony offense of False Statements and Writings, O.C.G.A. § 16-10-20, by knowingly and willfully making a false statement and representation concerning events at State Farm Arena in the November 3, 2020, presidential election in Georgia…with intent that said person engage in said conduct; and Kutti traveled to Fulton County, Georgia, and placed a telephone call to Freeman while in Fulton County, GA, which were overt acts to effect the object of the conspiracy.”

Count 31 alleges that Kutti, Lee, and Floyd “knowingly and unlawfully engaged in misleading conduct toward Freeman, a Fulton County, Georgia, election worker, by stating that she needed protection and by purporting to offer her help, with intent to influence her testimony in an official proceeding in Fulton County, Georgia, concerning events at State Farm Arena in the November 3, 2020, presidential election in Georgia.”

These allegations are said to have occurred around January 4, 2021, and are related to Freeman’s involvement in the 2020 election proceedings. In response, a representative for Kanye West stated that Kutti was not associated with the “Gold Digger” rapper during the period mentioned in the articles.

The Fulton County DA Fani Willis stated:

“A Fulton County grand jury returned a true bill of indictment, charging 19 individuals with violations of Georgia law arising from a criminal conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in this state. The indictment brings felony charges against Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Chesebro, Jeffrey Clark, Jenna Ellis, Ray Stallings Smith III, Robert Cheeley, Michael Roman, David Shafer, Stephen Cliffgard Lee, Harrison William Prescott Floyd, Trevian C. Kutti, Sidney Powell, Cathleen Alston Latham, Shawn Micah Tresher Still, Scott Graham Hall, Misty Hampton.

Every individual charged in the indictment is accused of one count of violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act. The participants are alleged to have taken various actions in Georgia and elsewhere to obstruct the counting of the presidential electors who were certified as the winners of Georgia’s 2020 general election. The grand jury has issued arrest warrants for those who are charged. They are given the opportunity to voluntarily surrender by noon on Friday, the 25th day of August 2023.”

Kutti doesn’t seem fazed by the indictment as she posted on her official Instagram (IG) 3 hours ago:

TRUMP has 4 indictments in 4 different jurisdictions. 91 criminal counts. 2 impeachments. Yet, 90 million Americans will vote for him in 2024. What does that say about Democrats, Republicans and our justice system in this country? FUHK ALL YOU WRAT BASTRRDS. #Trump2024 #united #we #stand #with @realdonaldtrump #trump2024us

CelebrityAccess has reached out to Kutti for comment.