Jimmy Buffett Cancels Postponed Charleston Show

CHARLESTON, S.C. “Margaritaville” singer Jimmy Buffett officially pulled the plug on his postponed show in South Carolina.

Buffett was originally scheduled to perform at Credit One Stadium in May but postponed the show while being treated for an undisclosed health condition. Now the concert has been canceled outright.

Ticketholders were previously told their concert tickets would be honored at the rescheduled show, but those fans were advised this week in an email from Ticketmaster that the concert will no longer take place.

Buffett was hospitalized in Boston in May when he was forced to postpone the original date and later canceled a headlining appearance at Summerfest in Milwaukee. He currently has no upcoming tour dates scheduled, according to his website.