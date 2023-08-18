Luke Combs Announces 2024 ‘Growin’ Up And Gettin’ Old Tour

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Hitmaker Luke Combs has announced a major 2024 25-date tour across America in support of his latest album, Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old. The reigning 2x Country Music Association (CMA) Entertainer of the Year will hit venues such as EverBank Stadium (Jacksonville), Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara), NRG Stadium (Houston) and more.

The Friday night shows include special guests Cody Jinks, The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godsin, The Wilder Blue and Hailey Whitters. In contrast, the Saturday shows will feature Colby Acuff, Drew Parker, Jordan Davis and Mitchell Tenpenny.

“We got an opportunity to do two shows in some U.S. markets on the World Tour, but when I found out we were going to be able to do two shows for most all of the cities on the 2024 tour, I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own unique set list. I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows,” Combs shared in a statement.

Presale tickets for the tour go on-sale Wednesday (August 23) at 4 pm local time with general on-sale beginning Friday (August 25) at 10 am local time.

Combs’ official fan club, The Bootleggers will receive early access to tickets with an official pre-sale on Wednesday (August 23) at 10 am local time. Starting on Tuesday (August 22) at 2 pm local time.

Citi is the official credit card partner for the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour. Citi cardmembers are also granted early access to pre-sale tickets. This pre-sale window will be accessible from Thursday (August 24) starting at 10 am and extending until 10 pm local time.

The Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour comes after Combs’ world tour, which runs through the upcoming fall season. The tour, encompassing 44 shows across 3 continents and 16 countries, has set global records – including sold-out performances in Australia and Europe.

LUKE COMBS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

August

16—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena* (SOLD OUT)

17—Sydney, Australia—Qudos Bank Arena* (SOLD OUT)

19—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena* (SOLD OUT)

20—Melbourne, Australia—Rod Laver Arena* (SOLD OUT)

23—Adelaide, Australia—Adelaide Entertainment Centre* (SOLD OUT)

26—Perth, Australia—RAC Arena* (SOLD OUT)

September

30—Oslo, Norway—Spektrum Arena (SOLD OUT)

October

1—Stockholm, Sweden—Avicii Arena (SOLD OUT)

4—Copenhagen, Denmark—Royal Arena (SOLD OUT)

6—Hamburg, Germany—Barclays Arena (SOLD OUT)

7—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live (SOLD OUT)

8—Paris, France—La Cigale (SOLD OUT)

10—Zurich, Switzerland—The Hall (SOLD OUT)

11—Brussels, Belgium—Ancienne Belgique (SOLD OUT)

13—Dublin, Ireland—3Arena (SOLD OUT)

14—Belfast, N. Ireland—SSE Arena (SOLD OUT)

16—Glasgow, Scotland—OVO Hydro Arena (SOLD OUT)

17—Manchester, England—AO Arena (SOLD OUT)

19—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

20—London, England—The O2 Arena (SOLD OUT)

April 2024

12—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field†

13—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field‡

19—Buffalo, NY—Highmark Stadium+

20—Buffalo, NY—Highmark Stadium‡

27—University Park, PA—Beaver Stadium‡

May 2024

3—Jacksonville, FL—EverBank Stadium§

4—Jacksonville, FL—EverBank Stadium~

10—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome§

11—San Antonio, TX—Alamodome‡

17—Santa Clara, CA—Levi’s® Stadium§

18—Santa Clara, CA—Levi’s® Stadium~

31—Phoenix, AZ—State Farm Stadium§

June 2024

1—Phoenix, AZ—State Farm Stadium~

7—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium§

8—Salt Lake City, UT—Rice-Eccles Stadium‡

14—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium+

15—Los Angeles, CA—SoFi Stadium~

July 2024

14—Craven, Canada—Country Thunder Saskatchewan

19—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium§

20—East Rutherford, NJ—MetLife Stadium‡

26—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—FedExField+

27—the Washington D.C. area (Landover, MD)—FedExField‡

August 2024

2—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium§

3—Cincinnati, OH—Paycor Stadium‡

9—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium§

10—Houston, TX—NRG Stadium‡

*with special guests Cody Johnson and Lane Pittman

†with special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin and The Wilder Blue

‡with special guests Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff

+with special guests The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue

§with special guests Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters, The Wilder Blue

~with special guests Jordan Davis, TBA, Drew Parker, Colby Acuff