Green Day Announce Massive Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Five-time Grammy Award-winning band Green Day has announced the massive Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition – marking three decades of one of the most influential albums ever. The new release is set for release on September 29.

As part of this blockbuster collection, the trio celebrates their landmark 10x platinum, diamond-certified Grammy Award-winning third full-length offering and major label debut by unveiling previously unreleased Dookie demos – 4-Track Demos and Cassette Demos – and Outtakes as well as two seminal live recordings, Live At Woodstock (1994) and the previously unreleased Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94).

The record also houses signature generational anthems “Basket Case,” “When I Come Around,” “Welcome To Paradise,” and “Longview,” among others.

Dookie 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition will be available everywhere digitally, and a limited-edition 6-LP vinyl box set and 4-CD box set. Plus, a special version of the 6-LP vinyl box set will only be available on the band’s web store and at indie record stores, each pressed on a different shade of brown vinyl.

The vinyl box set boasts a roll of Dookie dog poop bags, a five-button set, an air freshener, a postcard, a bumper sticker, a kiss-cut large magnet sheet, a paper airplane, a black-and-white “Coloring Page” cover litho insert and a poster of the alternate cover art. The CD box set consists of two stickers, a five-button set, air freshener, and a single soft vinyl magnet. Both box set versions feature a heartfelt personal intro penned by Award-winning producer Rob Cavallo and extensive liner notes from Grammy Award winner Bob Mehr.

Dookie has sold a staggering 20 million copies worldwide and is “the first punk album to be certified Diamond by the RIAA for North American sales above 10 million.” Out of four 1995 Grammy Award nominations, it notably garnered “Best Alternative Album.” To put it in perspective, Dookie has lived through five presidential administrations, Y2K, social media, a global pandemic, and the birth of countless acolytes.

Green Day – Dookie: 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Tracklisting

Vinyl Box (6 LPs):

LP 1: Dookie

LP 2: Dookie Demos

LP 3: Dookie Outtakes

LP 4: Live at Woodstock (1994)

LP 5 & 6: Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)

CD Box (4 CDs):

CD 1: Dookie

CD 2: Dookie Demos & Outtakes

CD 3: Live at Woodstock (1994)

CD 4: Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)

Dookie:

1. Burnout

2. Having A Blast

3. Chump

4. Longview

5. Welcome to Paradise

6. Pulling Teeth

7. Basket Case

8. She

9. Sassafras Roots

10. When I Come Around

11. Coming Clean

12. Emenius Sleepus

13. In The End

14. F.O.D.

15. All By Myself

Dookie 4-Track Demos:

1. Burnout

2. Chump

3. Pulling Teeth

4. Basket Case

5. She

6. Sassafras Roots

7. When I Come Around

8. In The End

9. F.O.D.

10. When It’s Time

Dookie Cassette Demos:

1. When I Come Around

2. Basket Case

3. Longview

4. Burn Out

5. Haushinka

6. J.A.R.

7. Having A Blast

Dookie Outtakes:

1. Christie Rd.

2. 409 In Your Coffeemaker

3. J.A.R.

4. On The Wagon

5. Tired of Waiting for You

6. Walking The Dog (demo)

Live at Woodstock (1994)

1. Welcome to Paradise (live)

2. One Of My Lies (live)

3. Chump (live)

4. Longview (live)

5. Basket Case (live)

6. When I Come Around (live)

7. Burnout (live)

8. F.O.D. (live)

9. Paper Lanterns (live)

10. Shit Show (live)

Live In Barcelona (June 5 ’94)

1. Welcome to Paradise (live)

2. One of My Lies (live)

3. Chump (live)

4. Longview (live)

5. Burnout (live)

6. Only Of You (live)

7. When I Come Around (live)

8. 2000 Light Years Away (live)

9. Going to Pasalacqua (live)

10. Knowledge (live)

11. Basket Case (live)

12. Paper Lanterns (live)

13. Road to Acceptance

14. Dominated Love Slave (live)

15. F.O.D. (live)

16. Christie Rd. (live)

17. Disappearing Boy (live)