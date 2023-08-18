Moe Bandy To Be Honored With First Ever Moe Bandy Icon Award At 2023 Texas Country Music Awards

FORT WORTH (CelebrityAccess) – The Texas Country Music Association (TCMA) has announced that this year, they will be presenting the first-ever ‘Moe Bandy Icon Award’ at the 2023 Texas Country Music Awards on November 12 to Moe Bandy at Billy Bob’s Texas. Cody Canada and the Departed, Coffey Anderson, Chad Cooke Band, Ken Holloway, Brandon Rhyder, Case Hardin, Payton Howie, Ryder Grimes, Jaret Ray Reddick, and Jacob Stelly are scheduled to perform. The awards will be hosted again by TCMA Spokesperson Brandon Rhyder and his co-host Malone Ranger, an on-air personality with 95.9 KFWR The Ranch.

“I am very honored to be a part of and receive this award, shares Bandy. “It makes me proud to be a Texan at heart and a part of the Texas music we all love. I will forever be grateful for this award and hope it continues for years to come.”

“The Texas Country Music Association is excited to have established the ‘Moe Bandy Icon Award,’ which will be included in the 2023 Texas Country Music Awards Ceremony,” explains Linda Wilson, President of TMCA. “This will be an ongoing annual award, with the very first one, of course, presented to Moe Bandy himself. Moe has a rich history in the country music industry with ten #1 hits, 40 top 10 hits, and numerous awards, Texas is proud of him, and TCMA could not be more excited to present this award to him at Billy Bob’s Texas on November 12th.”

Bandy recently released his new album, Thank You Lord. Bandy recorded twelve heartfelt tracks and features special guests The Isaacs on “Family Bible,” and The Oak Ridge Boys with Nora Lee Allen on “The Lord Is My Shepherd.” The title track, written by Mo Pitney, Bobby Tomberlin, and Cheryl Riddle, reflects where Bandy is today, of which he is thankful for another mile, another day, and a life many could have only dreamed of. Thank You Lord features tunes from prominent Nashville songwriters, including Willie Nelson, Bill Anderson, and Hank Williams.

“We all try to live life to the fullest and with purpose,” shares Bandy. “When you get to a certain place in your life, you reflect on your past. We have all made mistakes and decisions that we may regret, but you must look at the positives. God has been so good to me. He has given my family blessings that I never dreamed were even possible. I am so thankful to Him and wanted this album to reflect my faith in God fully. Thanks to Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms for their continued support and for making this album a reality.”

Thank You, Lord. Track Listing:

Thank You, Lord (Bobby Tomberlin, Mo Pitney, Cheryl Riddle)

Family Bible ft. The Isaacs (Willie Nelson)

I Believe (Drake, Graham, Shirl, Stillman)

God Is Great, God Is Good (Bill Anderson)

House Of Gold (Hank Williams)

The Lord Is My Shepherd ft. The Oak Ridge Boys & Norah Lee Allen (Ardon A. Hollis)

Shall We Gather At The River (Robert Lowry)

Many Mansions (Randall, Sanders, Etheridge)

What A Friend We Have In Jesus (Joseph M. Scriven)

Wayfaring Stranger (Public Domain)

Just A Closer Walk With Thee (Public Domain)

Precious Lord Take My Hand (Thomas A. Dorsey)

Moe Bandy’s Upcoming Tour Dates:

AUG 19 – Broken Horn Bar & Grill / Midland, Texas

AUG 26 – The Stagecoach Ballroom / Fort Worth, Texas

SEP 02 – Pedrotti’s Ranch / Helotes, Texas

SEP 07 – Palace Theater / Corsicana, Texas

SEP 08 – The Hippodrome / Waco, Texas

SEP 21 – Alma’s Courthouse Whistle Stop / Livingston, Texas

SEP 22 – Freyburg Hall / Freyburg, Texas

SEP 30 – Park Theater / McMinnville, Tenn.

OCT 07 – Arlington Music Hall / Arlington, Texas (with Jeannie Seely)

OCT 12 – Granbury Live / Granbury, Texas

OCT 13 – 11th Street Cowboy Bar / Bandera, Texas

OCT 14 – The Old Town Theatre / Huntsville, Texas (with Joe Stampley)

OCT 18 – Private Event / Carlsbad, N.M.

OCT 20 – Flying E Ranch / Wickenburg, Ariz.

NOV 10 – Rockbox Theater / Fredericksburg, Texas

NOV 11 – Bosque Arts Center / Clifton, Texas

DEC 02 – Chisholm Trail Christmas Ball / Belton, Texas

DEC 03 – Dosey Doe / The Woodlands, Texas (with Janie Fricke)

JAN 20 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 21 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 22 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 23 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 24 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 25 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 26 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 27 – The Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

MAR 23 – Brady Civic Center / Brady, Texas

MAR 24 – Main Street Crossing / Tomball, Texas

APR 19 – Luckenbach Texas Dancehall / Luckenbach, Texas