Tape Room Sets Partnership With Firebird Music and Red Light Ventures

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Tape Room Music, an indie music publishing company run by hit songwriter Ashley Gorley, has established a strategic partnership with Red Light Ventures and Firebird Music, with the two purchasing over 350 exploited songs from various Tape Room Publishing catalogs as part of the transaction.

Gorley has written a record 64 No. 1 singles recorded by the likes of Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay, Weezer, Morgan Wallen, Chris Stapleton and more. He has been awarded the ASCAP Songwriter of the Year a record nine times, is a six-time Billboard Top Country Songwriter, six-time NSAI Songwriter of the Year, and was the recipient of the 2021 iHeart Radio All-Genre Songwriter of the Year, landing a nomination again in 2022. He inked a global publishing deal with Sony Music Publishing and Domain Capital Group in 2022.

Included in the sale are hits such as “Body Like A Back Road” by Sam Hunt, “Do I Make You Wanna” by Billy Currington, “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” by Luke Bryan, “Thinking ‘Bout You” by Dustin Lynch featuring MacKenzie Porter and more.

Since Tape Room’s inception, the award-winning publisher has celebrated nearly 40 No.1 radio hits and earned three Grammy nominations, three CMA Song of the Year nominations and numerous ASCAP and BMI awards. Most recently, “Buy Dirt” won the 2022 CMA Song of the Year, and Zach Crowell, Hunter Phelps and Ben Johnson received CMA Triple Play awards, an honor given to songwriters for writing three No. 1 country songs in twelve months.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with two of the most successful, forward-thinking companies in our industry,” shares Tape Room President Blain Rhodes.

“We are excited to partner with Ashley and the world-class team at Tape Room,” adds Coran Capshaw, Founder at Red Light.