Jack Harlow Announces No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy-nominated rapper, actor and entrepreneur Jack Harlow has announced the No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour. Produced by Live Nation (LN) and Production Simple, the Kentucky native will take his 3rd annual hometown shows with an exclusive 6-city tour across his home state.

The mini-tour kicks off Friday (November 24) at Owensboro Sports Center and will end at Lexington’s Rupp Arena on Sunday (December 3).

Tickets will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots and scalpers from the purchase process. Fans can register now through Sunday (August 20) @ 11:59 pm ET for both the artist presale as well as a Citi presale.

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the presales starting on Tuesday (August 22) and Wednesday (August 23). Additional presales will run throughout the week.

Citi is the official presale partner for the tour. Citi cardmembers can register now through Sunday (August 20) at 11:59 pm ET local time for a chance to unlock access to tickets and use their Citi card to complete the ticket purchase if selected. The Citi Presale begins Tuesday (August 22) at 10 am local time.

A limited number of tickets will be available during a general onsale starting Friday (August 25) at 10 am local time while supplies last.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME: THE KENTUCKY TOUR

Fri Nov 24 – Owensboro, KY – Owensboro Sports Center

Sat Nov 25 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena

Sun Nov 26 – Covington, KY – Truist Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Murray, KY – CFSB Center

Sat Dec 2 – Bowling Green, KY – E.A. Diddle Arena

Sun Dec 3 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena