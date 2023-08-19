The Frontmen Release New Music With Former Little Texas Member Tim Rushlow Singing Lead

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – More new tracks have arrived from The Frontmen. The trio, consisting of Larry Stewart of Restless Heart; Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar; and Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas, released two new songs via their record label, BMG/BBR Music Group. “God Blessed Texas (The Frontmen Edition)” and “It Was Always You” are available now through all digital streaming music providers.

The newly-released songs from The Frontmen feature Rushlow singing lead on Little Texas’ 1993 smash hit, “God Blessed Texas (The Frontmen Edition),” as well as “It Was Always You,” an all-new tune written by Rushlow and Danny Orton.

“When Danny Orton and I wrote ‘It Was Always You,’ we were pulling from personal experiences, especially some of my own,” says Rushlow. “This song is a reminder that real love can heal wounds and help you paint your life with a new canvas. It’s sort of an anthem that tells somebody how you really feel about them, even years later.

“Doing iconic hit songs from our past was not something we took lightly,” continues Rushlow. “With the help of our producer, Mickey Jack Cones, we were able to pay homage to the original master recordings but also put our own ‘Frontmen spin’ on the songs, and I couldn’t be more proud of this rockin’ new version of ‘God Blessed Texas (The Frontmen Edition).'”

Earlier this year, The Frontmen released “Amazed (The Frontmen Edition)” and “Left Their Mark” (with McDonald singing lead on both tracks), their debut songs from the BMG/BBR label. More music (to be included on an upcoming album) will be released soon – with the next round featuring lead vocals by Stewart. Two-time Grammy-nominated Mickey Jack Cones is producing the project.