Weeks After Being Reported Missing, Rapper Young Capone Dead At 35

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The rapper Young Capone, aka Dopeboy Ra, aka Rara, known for songs “Dope Boy Fashion” and “What It Iz,” has died – just weeks after he was reported missing. The news of his death was confirmed via a social media statement from his publicist Aleesha Carter on Wednesday (August 16). The cause of death was not revealed. He was 35.

Carter’s statement reads in part, “I can’t believe the news I just got of his unexpected passing! A friend…a client, and just huge in East Atlanta. This is not the easiest post at all. Rest easy, RIP @dopeboyra #dopeboyra #youngcapone”

Capone was last seen in the south side of Chicago on 71st and California by Marquette Park in July, Boxden reported. The Chicago Police Department was alerted via a missing persons report. The authorities and fellow rapper Runway Richy united in the search to locate Capone alongside his circle of friends and family, searching for any leads that could locate him. The lack of communication raised conversations about mental health challenges with Capone. It is not clear whether the rapper re-emerged before the announcement of his death.

Born Rodriguez Smith, the Capone began his rise to fame in Atlanta’s underground hip-hop scene during the mid-2000s, People reported. During his career, he worked with Daz Dillinger and Jermaine Dupri, whom the NYDailyNews reports was his mentor. He signed to the label So So Def and released the “Lights, Camera, Action” track in 2006.

Under Young Capone’s moniker, he released two mixtapes – 2010s Look Who’s Back and 2011’s Paper and Politics. As Dopeboy Ra, he was featured on the 2017 album We Want Smoke with T.I.’s Hustle Gang Collective. His most recent and last release SlumMade 2.0, dropped in December 2022.

After news broke of Capone’s death, Dupri posted on Instagram (IG) four dove emojis and a link to Capone’s track “I’m Hot (Live for Sony Connect; featuring J.D., Daz and T-Roc).”

RIP.