Staind Tease New Single ‘In This Condition’ – Off Upcoming Release ‘Confessions Of The Fallen’

(CelebrityAccess) – Staind has released a teaser of their new track, “In This Condition,” set to be released on Wednesday (August 23). The song will be the third single to be released from the band’s upcoming album, Confessions of the Fallen.

A September 22 release date stands for the full-length album – the first from the multi-platinum-selling alternative nu-metal band since 2011’s self-titled opus. The band is presently out touring ahead of its arrival with fellow metal band Godsmack.

Staind Tour Dates

08/16 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

08/18 Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

08/20 Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

08/24 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

08/26 Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

08/27 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/31 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/01 – El Paso, TX – Speaking Rock

09/03 Cincinnati, OH – Hard Rock Casino

09/04 Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino

09/07 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival

09/08 New Buffalo, MI – Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center

09/09 Welch, MN – Treasure Island Casino

09/10 Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove

09/14 Deadwood, SD – Deadwood Mountain Grand

09/15 St. Michael, ND – Spirit Lake Casino

09/16 Danbury, WI – St. Croix Casino Danbury

10/22 Fort Worth, TX – Gordy’s Highway 30 Music Fest – Texas Edition