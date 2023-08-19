Staind Tease New Single ‘In This Condition’ – Off Upcoming Release ‘Confessions Of The Fallen’

(CelebrityAccess) – Staind has released a teaser of their new track, “In This Condition,” set to be released on Wednesday (August 23). The song will be the third single to be released from the band’s upcoming album, Confessions of the Fallen.
A September 22 release date stands for the full-length album – the first from the multi-platinum-selling alternative nu-metal band since 2011’s self-titled opus. The band is presently out touring ahead of its arrival with fellow metal band Godsmack.
In This Condition • August 23rd
Pre-save now: https://t.co/gjJDzXj78K 💥 pic.twitter.com/sXDQNURpbf
— Staind (@staind) August 16, 2023
Staind Tour Dates
08/16 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
08/18 Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
08/20 Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
08/24 Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
08/26 Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
08/27 San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/31 Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/01 – El Paso, TX – Speaking Rock
09/03 Cincinnati, OH – Hard Rock Casino
09/04 Mt. Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino
09/07 Alton, VA – Blue Ridge Rock Festival
09/08 New Buffalo, MI – Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center
09/09 Welch, MN – Treasure Island Casino
09/10 Council Bluffs, IA – Harrah’s Stir Cove
09/14 Deadwood, SD – Deadwood Mountain Grand
09/15 St. Michael, ND – Spirit Lake Casino
09/16 Danbury, WI – St. Croix Casino Danbury
10/22 Fort Worth, TX – Gordy’s Highway 30 Music Fest – Texas Edition