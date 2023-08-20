Warren Zeiders Drops Debut Album ‘Pretty Little Poison’ On Warner Records; Announces Tour Dates

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Warren Zeiders shares Pretty Little Poison, his debut album from Warner Records. Delivered on the heels of his 717 Tapes releases and compilation album — a collection of stripped-back singles and EP songs that introduced his powerhouse voice and sharp songwriting — Pretty Little Poison positions him as Nashville’s newest headliner at just 24 years of age.

With an all-star list of collaborators including Grammy-Award-winner Ross Copperman (Dierks Bentley, Old Dominion), Bart Butler (Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi) and Ryan Gore (Kelsea Ballerini, Midland), and co-writers including Chris Stapleton Eric Paslay, Randy Montana, and more.

The album is part road warrior, part old-fashioned grit, and contains a multitude of genre influences. These influences are apparent across the album’s 14 tracks — “God Only Knows” and “Coming Down High” are southern rock anthems built for summertime parties and backwoods joyrides, while songs like “Pain Killer” and “Love’s A Leaving” explore the darkness of outlaw country. The bright choruses of “West Texas Weather” and “Some Whiskey” showcase his powerhouse vocals, while “Inside Your Head” — written by eight-time Grammy winner Stapleton — makes room for the lap steel guitars and timeless twang of classic country. For Zeiders, whose viral cover of “Tennessee Whiskey” played such a crucial role in his rise to success, featuring a Stapleton cut on the new album feels a lot like fate.

The album’s lead single and title track – “Pretty Little Poison,” — debuted as “most added” on Country radio and recently broke into the Top 40 on the Mediabase Country Airplay Chart and the Top 25 of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Chart. The track has already amassed over 75M global streams since its spring release.

Zeiders has quickly risen from a college athlete to one of Nashville’s hottest stars at just 24 years old, amassing more than 1.2 billion global cumulative streams, 1.4 billion views on TikTok, and a combined 6 million social followers.

‘Pretty Little Poison’ Tracklist:

1. “Pretty Little Poison” (Warren Zeiders, Jarred Keim, Ryan Beaver)

2. “Some Whiskey” (Warren Zeiders, Randy Montana, Mark Holman)

3. “Love’s A Leavin’” (Warren Zeiders, Ross Copperman, Joy Beth Taylor)

4. “Tell Me Like It Is” (Warren Zeider, Rivers Rutherford, Warren Zeiders)

5. “Black and Blue” (Warren Zeiders, Bart Butler, Joe Clemmons, Ryan Beaver)*

6. “Weeping Willow” (Warren Zeiders, Randy Montana, Mark Holman, Erik Dylan)*

7. “Pain Killer” (Warren Zeiders, Erik Dylan, Josh Phillips)*

8. “Inside Your Head” (Chris Stapleton, Lee Thomas Miller)

9. “Coming Down High” (Warren Zeiders, Bart Butler, Ryan Beaver, Benjy Davis)*

10. “God Only Knows” (Warren Zeiders, Eric Paslay, Rob Crosby)

11. “Drive You Crazy” (Warren Zeiders, Stephen Wilson Jr., Randy Montana)

12. “West Texas Weather” (Warren Zeiders, Austin Taylor Smith)

13. “Pittsburgh Steel” (Warren Zeiders, Randy Montana, Joe Fox )

14. “Cowboys Ride Away” (Warren Zeiders, Ryan Beaver, Jared Keim)

WARREN ZEIDERS UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

Aug. 18 – Jordan, NY – Kegs Canalside

Aug. 19 – Montreal, CA – Lasso 2023

Aug. 22 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry

Aug. 25 – Austin, TX – PBR Gambler Days

Aug. 26 – Louisville, KY – Kentucky State Fair

Aug. 31 – Dewey Beach, DE – Bottle & Cork

Sept. 1 – Philippi, WV – Barbour County Fair

Sept. 2 – Meshoppen, PA – Wyoming County Community Fair

Sept. 15 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

Sept. 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom

Sept. 22 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

Sept. 23 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live

Sept. 28 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Jones Assembly

Sept. 29 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

Sept. 30 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues New Orleans

Oct. 4 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 5 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Oct. 6 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa State Fair

Oct. 12 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Oct. 13 – North Myrtle Beach, SC – House of Blues Myrtle Beach

Oct. 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct. 19 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct. 20 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Oct. 21 – Greenville, SC – Greenville Country Music Fest

Oct. 26 – Louisville, KY – Paristown

Oct. 27 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Oct. 28 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Nov. 2 – Saint Louis, MO – The Pageant

Nov. 3 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral Theatre

Nov. 4 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Nov. 9 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

Nov. 10 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

Nov. 11 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia