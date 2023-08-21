ASM Global Names Paul Bowles As General Manager of Huntington’s Mountain Health Arena

HUNTINGTON, WV (CelebrityAccess) – ASM Global, the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences, venue management and event strategy, has selected Paul Bowles as the new General Manager (GM) of Mountain Health Arena and Convention Center, the largest multipurpose arena with attached convention center in the tri-state area.

Bowles has worked in the industry for nearly three decades and brings a wealth of experience to Mountain Health Arena. Before coming to Mountain Health Arena, Bowles was the GM at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY, where he drove the expansion of national acts and substantially increased annual revenue by 50%. Bowles was also recently the Executive Director of Tourism for the City of Pikeville, overseeing tourism, special events and outdoor recreation for the city.

A part of the ASM Global portfolio, the 7,000+ capacity Mountain Health Arena and Convention Center overlooks the Ohio River in downtown Huntington. The multipurpose arena hosts numerous concerts, family shows, trade shows and athletic competitions year-round. In addition, the convention center has more than 15,000 square feet of flexible space for meetings, weddings and training sessions.

In making the announcement, Doug Thornton, ASM Global’s Executive Vice President (EVP) of stadiums, arenas and theaters, said, “Between his decades of experience and proven track record in the arena and convention space, we are confident that Paul is the perfect candidate to manage this venue. In this new role, Paul will be able to work closely with our partners, sponsors and the city to create new opportunities and continue the growth of the arena, bringing significant value to the area.”

“I’m excited for the opportunity to work with the experienced team at Mountain Health Arena and to collaborate with our clients and municipal partners, as they are critical in helping us surpass our goals — not only at the venue level but throughout the region,” said Bowles. “The arena and convention center has been a mainstay of this community for more than 45 years, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success in the future.”

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said, “During the past several years, the City of Huntington has partnered with ASM Global to make significant investments and advancements for Mountain Health Arena. These include a lucrative naming rights agreement and upgrades to the conference center, the inside of the arena, and a full renovation of the outdoor plaza to become a viable space for the community. I look forward to working with Paul and observing how his 30-plus years in the arena industry will further elevate Mountain Health Arena’s operations and entertainment offerings.”