Disturbed’s Pyro Trips The Venue’s Sprinkler System During Their Camden Show

CAMDEN, NJ (CelebrityAccess) — Hard rock icons Disturbed encountered an unexpected turn of events during their recent New Jersey show when their elaborate onstage pyrotechnics inadvertently triggered the venue’s sprinkler system.

The incident occurred during the finale of Disturbed’s performance at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey on Monday. The three-tier pyro display, a key piece of production on their current tour, appears to have set off the fire protection systems within the venue.

In a video captured by a fan, the seasoned musicians impressively carried on with their rendition of “Into the Fire,” undeterred by the cascading water from above.

Post-performance, lead vocalist David Draiman even took a moment to acknowledge the band’s members and extend gratitude to their tour’s opening act, Breaking Benjamin, amidst the deluge.

Interestingly, this incident at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion isn’t the first instance of Disturbed encountering a sprinkler system hiccup during their ongoing tour. According to reports from Loudwire, the band’s pyrotechnics triggered the sprinklers during their performance at Houston’s Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion back in July.