DICE Raises $65m In New Investments

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The London-based Digital ticketing platform Dice has raised an additional $65m in a new funding round led by investments from the music investment fund MUSIC, led by Matt Pincus, who will join Dice’s Board of Directors.

According to Music Ally, who first reported the news, the funding round also includes investments from Structural Capital, Exor Ventures and Mirabaud Lifestyle Fund, and Ahdritz Holding LLC.

“I look for businesses that have great leadership, that have strong growth in their category, and that have the ability to lead the space that they’re in,” MUSIC’s Matt Pincus told Music Ally in an interview.

The latest round of funding follows the completion of Dice’s Series C fundraising in 2021 that saw the company attract more than $122 million from investors, led by Softbank Vision Fund 2, as well as Tony Fadell’s Future Shape, Blisce, French entrepreneur Xavier Niel, Mirabaud Private Equity, Cassius and Evolution.

Along with the investment news, Dice also announced the impending launch of its latest expansion US expansion in Austin, as well as the hire of New York-based Ali Byrd as its chief financial officer.