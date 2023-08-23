Morgan James Signs With TKA

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Kurland Agency announced the signing of the noted singer, songwriter, Broadway performer, and recording artist Morgan James.

A Juilliard-trained musician, James is currently on tour in support her fifth album, Nobody’s Fool. The album includes collaborations with Raphael Saadiq, Memphis saxophonist Lannie McMillan, as well as producers Sam Watters and Louis Biancaniello and Doug Wamble, who co-wrote, arranged, and produced the album along with being James husband.

Her other releases include Reckless Abandon, which prompted the Huffington Post to call Morgan the “Brightest Breakout Artist of the Year”.

Along with a successful career as a recording artist, James has made a name for herself on Broadway, appearing in five back-to-back original companies: The Addams Family (starring Nathan Lane and Bebe Neuwirth), Wonderland, Godspell and Motown: The Musical, and as a guest at Kristin Chenoweth’s For The Girls.

TKA will rep James worldwide outside of Canada and Europe, the agency said.