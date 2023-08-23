Phish Offers Free Livestreams For Their Upcoming Benefit Concerts At SPAC

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (CelebrityAccess) — Jam band icons Phish announced the details for the upcoming complimentary webcasts of their exclusive performances at the Broadview Stage located at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) in Saratoga Springs, NY. These shows are scheduled for August 25 and 26, 2023. The webcast will be accessible at no charge on LivePhish.com as well as Phish’s official YouTube channel.

Fans watching the concert online will have the opportunity to make direct contributions, with the entirety of these donations being channeled towards the Flood Recovery Fund of the WaterWheel Foundation. The Flood Recovery concerts are aimed at extending support recovery efforts in Vermont and Upstate New York, which both experienced significant flooding in the wake of heavy rains in the region earlier this month.

The proceeds derived from concert ticket sales and merchandise, after deducting relevant costs, will be entirely allocated to The WaterWheel Foundation’s 2023 Flood Recovery Fund. This fund is intended to provide aid to the impacted individuals, families, businesses, and non-profit organizations. The fund’s scope encompasses both immediate necessities and enduring rehabilitation and resilience projects.

Established in 1997 by Phish to supervise the band’s charitable initiatives, The WaterWheel Foundation has been leveraging the generosity of the Phish fan community to effect positive changes for over a quarter-century.

Phish’s summer tour will culminate in their customary Labor Day Weekend performances spanning four nights at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado. Subsequently, the band’s touring activities will recommence in October with a brief series of shows scheduled for Nashville, Dayton OH, and Chicago.