Veteran Agents Jon Pleeter And John Lashnits Join Sound Talent Group

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Sound Talent Group announced the hiring of veteran talent agents Jon Pleeter and John Lashnits.

In their new posts at STG, both Pleeter and Lashnits will represent the company’s roster of artists in territories that include North America, the U.K., Europe, Australia, Asia and South America.

While at STG, Pleeter will work with clients such as Parliament Funkadelic feat. George Clinton, Saving Abel, Saliva, Conquer Divide, and Tommy Vext.

Pleeter, who is based in Los Angeles, joins STG after a tenure as Vice President of Concerts at ICM. His resume also includes stints at CAA.

“I never had the privilege of getting to know Jon Pleeter very well until we started speaking to him about coming to STG. When those conversations started, I quickly realized he was someone I knew I’d grow to really respect and enjoy working with. In the time we’ve been working together he has met all those expectations and more,” stated STG Partner Tim Borror.

“I could not be more excited to join the STG family. What Tim, Dave, and Matt have built is an atmosphere of collaboration, teamwork, and communication, all in service to and to the benefit of our clients. STG is truly a family, and I am pumped to be part of it,” Pleeter added.

Lashnits joins STG after working as an agent at APA. Before APA, Lashnits was at Paradigm Talent Agency, where he signed clients such as The Front Bottoms, Anamanaguchi, and Basement.

At STG, Lashnits will continue to work with his roster of more than 30 clients, including The Front Bottoms, Destroy Boys, The Wrecks, Movements, Leprous, and Basement. He will continue to be based out of New York City.

“I’ve known John Lashnits for many years and knew from the day we started STG that he would be a perfect fit for the agency. I had hoped this day would come for a long time and now, I’m ecstatic that the day is finally here. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for John here at STG,” state Dave Shapiro, Partner, Sound Talent Group

“STG is a growing, music-focused company with experienced and knowledgeable leadership, I couldn’t be more excited to join the team,” Lashnits added.