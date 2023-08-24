Clay Walker Signs With 117 Entertainment For PR

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country recording artist Clay Walker has signed with Zach Farnum’s Nashville-based 117 Entertainment for exclusive PR representation.
With a career that spans three decades, Clay Walker has carved out a reputation as one of country music’s leading contemporary hitmakers, with more than 40 charting singles and eleven number hits.
He’s also amassed more than 1 billion global streams and earned six certified platinum and gold records.
On the philanthropic front, Walker has championed support for research and awareness of Multiple Sclerosis, which he was diagnosed with in the late 1990s. Through his Clay Walker Foundation, he has raised hundreds of thousands to support the fight against the chronic disease.
Walker is currently on tour in North America, with dates scheduled into 2024.
Clay Walker 2023 Live Dates:
Aug. 25 – Franklin, N.C. – Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts
Aug. 26 – Jasper, Ind. – Red, White, & Brauen Music Fest
Sept. 9 – Williston, N.D. – Hometown Healing
Sept. 16 – Loleta, Calif. -Bear River Casino Resort
Sept. 15 – Tulare, Calif. – Tulare County Fair
Sept. 30 – Forrest City, Ark. – East Arkansas Community College
Sept. 22 – Plymouth, Ind. – Plymouth Motor Speedway
Sept. 23 – Versailles, Ohio – BMI Event Center
Oct. 6 – Topsfield, Mass. – Topsfield Fair
Oct. 7 – Ennis, Texas – Stars Over Texas Music Festival
Oct. 12 – New Braunfels, Texas – Gruene Hall
Oct. 14 – Concan, Texas – House Pasture Cattle Co.
Oct. 21 – Biloxi, Miss. – IP Casino Resort and Spa
Nov. 15 – Catoosa, Okla. – Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa
Nov. 17 – Deadwood, S.D. – Deadwood Mountain Grand
Nov. 18 – Denver, Colo. – Grizzly Rose
Dec. 8 – Albuquerque, N.M. – Isleta Resort & Casino
Dec. 9 – Las Vegas, Nev. – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
Feb. 10 – Shipshewana, Ind. – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center