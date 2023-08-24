Clay Walker Signs With 117 Entertainment For PR

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country recording artist Clay Walker has signed with Zach Farnum’s Nashville-based 117 Entertainment for exclusive PR representation.

With a career that spans three decades, Clay Walker has carved out a reputation as one of country music’s leading contemporary hitmakers, with more than 40 charting singles and eleven number hits.

He’s also amassed more than 1 billion global streams and earned six certified platinum and gold records.

On the philanthropic front, Walker has championed support for research and awareness of Multiple Sclerosis, which he was diagnosed with in the late 1990s. Through his Clay Walker Foundation, he has raised hundreds of thousands to support the fight against the chronic disease.

Walker is currently on tour in North America, with dates scheduled into 2024.

Clay Walker 2023 Live Dates:

Aug. 25 – Franklin, N.C. – Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts

Aug. 26 – Jasper, Ind. – Red, White, & Brauen Music Fest

Sept. 9 – Williston, N.D. – Hometown Healing

Sept. 16 – Loleta, Calif. -Bear River Casino Resort

Sept. 15 – Tulare, Calif. – Tulare County Fair

Sept. 30 – Forrest City, Ark. – East Arkansas Community College

Sept. 22 – Plymouth, Ind. – Plymouth Motor Speedway

Sept. 23 – Versailles, Ohio – BMI Event Center

Oct. 6 – Topsfield, Mass. – Topsfield Fair

Oct. 7 – Ennis, Texas – Stars Over Texas Music Festival

Oct. 12 – New Braunfels, Texas – Gruene Hall

Oct. 14 – Concan, Texas – House Pasture Cattle Co.

Oct. 21 – Biloxi, Miss. – IP Casino Resort and Spa

Nov. 15 – Catoosa, Okla. – Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa

Nov. 17 – Deadwood, S.D. – Deadwood Mountain Grand

Nov. 18 – Denver, Colo. – Grizzly Rose

Dec. 8 – Albuquerque, N.M. – Isleta Resort & Casino

Dec. 9 – Las Vegas, Nev. – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

Feb. 10 – Shipshewana, Ind. – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center