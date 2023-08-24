UMG, R. Kelly Ordered To Pay More Than Half A Million In Royalties To His Victims

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — A federal judge in New York has ordered Universal Music Group to cover more than half a million dollars of the restitution that R&B singer R. Kelly owes to his victims.

On Wednesday, Judge Ann M. Donnelly, a federal judge in New York’s Eastern District, filed an order of garnishment that requires Universal Music Publishing, Inc., to pay $506,950.26 plus interest in royalty payments being held by the label.

The garnishment order gives UMG just 10 days from the date of the order to make good on the restitution bill.

Kelly, who is currently in prison for the next 30 years following his 2021 conviction on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, was ordered to pay more than $520,000 to his victims in July 2022.

According to the court filing, Kelly has since only paid $13,599 of the owed restitution.

The court filing also revealed that UMG’s stake in R. Kelly’s music publishing is estimated to be worth $567,000.