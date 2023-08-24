Tony Abner Named General Counsel, SVP Of Business And Legal Affairs At BMG

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced the promotion of long-time senior BMG Business & Legal Affairs executive Anthony (Tony) Abner to the post of Global General Counsel, Executive Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs.

In his new role, Abner will serve as BMG’s most senior attorney and provide counsel to the company’s senior management and global legal team. Based in Berlin, Abner reports directly to BMG CEO Thomas Coesfeld.

Abner first joined BMG as Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs, responsible for the BMG recorded legal team in North America. Originally based in Los Angeles, Abner was promoted to Senior Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs in 2020 and relocated to BMG’s head office in Berlin in 2022.

Before joining BMG, Abner held senior posts at PMP Records and Loud Records as well as the law firms Lenard & Gonzalez and Davis Shapiro Lewit Montone & Hayes.

A graduate of Amherst College, Abner received his Juris Doctorate from Stanford Law School.