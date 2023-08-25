Songwriter And Producer Bob Feldman, Dead At 83

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Robert “Bob” Feldman, a singer, songwriter, and producer, best known for writing a catalog of hits such as “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “I Want Candy,” and “Sorrow” with his writing partners Jerry Goldstein and Richard Gottehrer, has died. He was 83.

His passing was announced by his family via social media but a cause of death was not provided.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Feldman attended Abraham Lincoln High School with fellow music legend Neil Sedaka, and was a member of New York’s prestigious All-City Choir alongside Neil Diamond and Barbra Streisand.

In 1962, Feldman, Jerry Goldstein, and Richard Gottehrer formed FGG Productions and began writing hits such as “My Boyfriend’s Back” which The Angels took to #1 in 1963 and “Sorrow” which was a top ten hit for The Merseys in 1965.

The trio also produced the song “Hang On Sloopy” for the McCoys, with the song going on to be a major hit for the Dave Clark Five and David Bowie, among others.

In 1964, the trio formed their own musical group, The Strangeloves, and released a string of modest hits, including “I Want Candy” which cracked the top ten in multiple markets and was later re-recorded by artists such as Bow Wow Wow and the The Tremeloes.

After relocating to the West Coast in 1966, Feldman produced records for artists such as The Belmonts and surf rock legend Link Wray.

In 2019, Feldman published a memoir “Simply Put!: Thoughts and Feelings from the Heart.”

He is survived by his two daughters Kyle and Mahri and will be honored at a Celebration of Life in Boca Raton on September 1st.