Liam Payne Postpones South American Tour Due To A Serious Kidney Infection

(CelebrityAccess) — Recording artist Liam Payne announced the postponement of his upcoming South American tour after he was hospitalized for a serious kidney infection.

The former One Direction star broke the news to fans via social media, sharing: “It’s with a heavy heart I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America. Over the past week I’ve been in hospital with a serious kidney infection, it’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors’ orders are that I now need to rest and recover.”

“I was beyond excited to come play for you guys. To all of you who have bought tickets: I’m so sorry. We’re working to re-schedule the tour as soon as we possibly can, but for now, we will be refunding the tickets – so please look out for updates from your point of purchase. Thanks as always for the love and support, and look forward to seeing you soon,” he added.

The tour was slated to begin at Explanada Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru, on September 1st, with additional shows scheduled for Colombia, Chile, Brazil, and Argentina before concluding at the Pepsi Center in Mexico City on September 12th.

In a video shared with the announcement, Payne noted that he was in rehearsals for the tour when he began to feel unwell and eventually ended up in the hospital.

As of yet, Payne has not shared any details on when the tour might be rescheduled.