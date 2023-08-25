Spirit Music Group and Kobalt Sign Songwriter & Producer Nick Gale in Joint Venture

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Kobalt and Spirit Music Group (Spirit) have partnered in a joint venture (jv) to sign a worldwide agreement with UK songwriter and producer Nick Gale, professionally known as Digital Farm Animals.

The deal includes global sync and creative services for all future songs. Gale initially signed with Spirit in 2020, and Spirit will continue to publish Digital Farm Animals’ prior song catalog.

Gale is a multi-platinum-selling songwriter and producer with a catalog that has amassed more than 4.5 billion streams. He has achieved chart success with artists including Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Charli XCX, Jason Derulo, Ellie Goulding, Yungblud and Galantis.

Gale also played a critical role in writing and producing KSI’s No.1 album All Over The Place, which includes the platinum-selling “Don’t Play” featuring Anne-Marie and Digital Farm Animals and the No.2 UK single “Holiday.” Both were nominated in the Song of the Year category at the BRIT Awards 2022.

So far this year, Gale has contributed to Tom Grennan’s No.1 album What Ifs & Maybe, including co-writing “Not Over Yet,” which reached No.4 on the UK singles chart, and the Top 20 single “Lionheart.” Gale also co-wrote the platinum track “Crazy What Love Can Do” by Guetta with Becky Hill and Ella Henderson, which hit No.5 on the UK singles chart.

Alison Donald, Global Head of Creative at Kobalt, said: “We are delighted to be working with Nick – he is a talented and consistent hitmaker, both as an artist and as a writer/producer, who works tirelessly and collaboratively across all genres. He has a great team who we’re excited to join forces with and help supercharge his already stellar career.”

Of Fine Management, Marc Fineman said: “I am delighted to enter a new phase for Nick with Spirit Music Group and Kobalt. Nick’s talent is undeniable, and his drive to succeed is relentless both as a writer/producer and as a publisher with Bigger Picture. He has several successful writers with Spirit and Kobalt already. Nick has consistently been one of the biggest hitmakers out in the UK for several years, and we strongly believe he is going to continue that as well as build on his catalog of hits in the States, Latin America, Europe and Asia as a result of our access to a truly worldwide team.”