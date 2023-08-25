Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Inside Out with Paul Mecurio
John Tobin

The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: John Tobin – Comedy Promoter/Producer – “John Tobin Presents”

Paul Mecurio  Contact MePosted on
10 0

John Tobin is one of the preeminent comedy promoters in the country. John has hilarious stories about working with some of the biggest comedians in the business (especially the great Boston headliners Don Gavin and Nick DiPaolo). We talk classic sit-coms like “Mash,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “All in The Family,” and how HOT Mary Tyler Moore was. As a Boston kid John dreamed of being in show business. Hear how that dream came true with his start in radio which led to being a doorman at a comedy club which led to … listen to hear the rest.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/john-tobin-comedy-show-producer-club-owner/id1118318083?i=1000625521619

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now