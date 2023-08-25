The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: John Tobin – Comedy Promoter/Producer – “John Tobin Presents”

John Tobin is one of the preeminent comedy promoters in the country. John has hilarious stories about working with some of the biggest comedians in the business (especially the great Boston headliners Don Gavin and Nick DiPaolo). We talk classic sit-coms like “Mash,” “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “All in The Family,” and how HOT Mary Tyler Moore was. As a Boston kid John dreamed of being in show business. Hear how that dream came true with his start in radio which led to being a doorman at a comedy club which led to … listen to hear the rest.

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/john-tobin-comedy-show-producer-club-owner/id1118318083?i=1000625521619