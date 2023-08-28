David Pomeranz Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal with Warner Chappell

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-Platinum award-winning singer, songwriter, composer, lyricist and writer David Pomeranz is known for writing his extraordinary songs for scores of artists like Barry Manilow, Bette Midler, Freddie Mercury, Richie Sambora, Danny Gokey, Kenny Rogers, The Hollies, Clay Aiken, Dennis De Young (of Styx), Phoebe Snow, Billy Dean, Lea Salonga, The Carpenters, Glen Campbell, John Denver, Donna Summer and Missy Elliott, has just signed an exclusive Worldwide Publishing Administration deal with Warner Chappell Music (WCM) – re-establishing his long-time association with the Company.

Born and raised on Long Island, Pomeranz expressed interest in music from an early age, learning to play the piano, guitar and drums, and writing and recording songs by age fourteen. After a time as the lead singer for the rock band East Orange Express, Pomeranz left the group. When he was still a teenager, MCA/Decca signed him to a contract that yielded two albums, New Blues and Time to Fly (the latter featuring Chick Corea), and he began touring the country as the opening act for Rod Stewart, Billy Joel, Three Dog Night and The Doors, among others.

In the late 1980s, Pomeranz collaborated with Russian rock star Alexander Malinin on “Faraway Lands,” which they performed live in Gorky Park for an episode of the television sitcom Head of the Class, the first time an American series filmed there. He also sang “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Me Now,” the television series Perfect Strangers theme song.

Pomeranz’s songs include “Tryin’ to Get the Feeling Again” and “The Old Songs,” both recorded by Manilow, and “It’s in Every One of Us,” which was featured in the TV specials John Denver and the Muppets: A Christmas Together, Rocky Mountain Holiday and A Muppet Family Christmas, the Dave Clark musical Time, the film Big, and at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul. His various songwriting projects have amassed twenty-two platinum and eighteen gold albums.

Pomeranz has composed for feature films television – earning a 1981 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Music and Lyrics for the CBS television movie Homeward Bound and the stage.

Pomeranz is thrilled now to have a new worldwide administration deal with WCM, “I’ve had many of my successes working with Warner Chappell over the years, and I’m so happy to be home again with my friends there. I look forward to our continuing to create great things together in the future.”