Bret Michaels Honors Veterans In Home State of Pennsylvania

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA (CelebrityAccess) – Solo artist, singer, songwriter and the frontman of the rock band Poison, Bret Michaels was in Fort Indiantown Gap, PA, in Lebanon County on Saturday (August 26) to honor fallen veterans, including his own father.

Michaels, who is a Central Pennsylvania native, met up with some friends – many of whom were veterans themselves at the cemetery located within the National Guard training camp. Together, they inspected flags, lowering the worn-out American flags and replacing them with new ones.

It meant a lot to Michaels to be there.

“Each one of these flags along the avenues of the Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery was draped over the coffins of veterans – my father being one of them. So, it means the world to me to thank our men and women, our great veterans, who give us the freedoms we get in this country,” Michaels said.

Michaels who is currently on his Parti Gras tour is no stranger to honoring those who have served in the US military – giving back as the son of a veteran himself.

In 2018 during his Party Starts Now tour, Michaels honored local heroes, military and first responders by bringing them onstage to pay tribute. Through his Life Rocks Foundation, the singer/songwriter also made a monetary contribution to a local charity each night.

A huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Michaels honored and saluted military veterans and active service members during a Monday Night Football game (Steelers vs. Chicago Bears) in November 2021. Leading a rally with a terrible towel and alongside Steelers alum and Vietnam War vet Rocky Bleier, Michaels was a part of the “Steelers Salute to Service” at Heinz Field.

In November 2022, in Phoenix, AZ and amid an unexpected hail storm, Michaels volunteered to serve burgers to veterans while filming “Homes for the Holidays” – a special aimed to raise awareness and funds for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

AZCentral reported the “Nothin’ But a Good Time” singer saw the humor in the hail while laughing at the grill outside of Grand Veterans Village – a shelter run by national nonprofit U.S. Vets. It houses about 180 veterans transitioning from homelessness to housing.

To reach out and help one person is an awesome day … to reach out and help many is an awesome life. – Bret Michaels

The next stop on his tour is tonight (August 29), where Michaels and company hit the New York State Fair in Syracuse, NY.