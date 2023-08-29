Eminem Serves Vivek Ramaswamy Cease-and-Desist For ‘Lose Yourself’ While On Campaign Trail

DETROIT (CelebrityAccess) – Rap God Eminem has sent aspiring Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy a cease-and-desist letter to stop using his songs on the campaign trail. Ramaswamy is vying to oust Donald Trump as the 2024 Republican presidential nominee. Most recently, the aspiring candidate rapped along to the track “Lose Yourself” at the Iowa State Fair in August.

The letter, sent from BMI to Ramaswamy’s campaign lawyer in August says the company “received a communication from Eminem objecting to the Republican’s use of his “musical compositions”.”BMI will consider any performance of the Eminem works by Vivek’s 2024 campaign from this date forward to be a material breach of Agreement for which BMI reserves all rights and remedies with respect thereto,” it adds.

Campaign spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said, “Vivek just got on the stage and cut loose. To the American people’s chagrin, we will have to leave the rapping to the real slim shady.”

Ramaswamy posted on X (fka Twitter) to make light of the situation. “Will The REAL Slim Shady Please Stand Up? He didn’t just say what I think he did, did he?” he wrote, quoting lyrics from the rapper’s hit track “The Real Slim Shady.”

In an interview with The New York Times, he explained how he associated with Eminem and his music. “I did not grow up in the circumstances he did. But the idea of being an underdog, people having low expectations of you, that part speaks to me.”

Ramaswamy is largely being reported as the “breakthrough” candidate from the first Republican Party presidential debate, which took place in August.