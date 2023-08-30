Backline Announced The Handle With Care Benefit Show, And The Two-Day Harmony In Practice Clinical Training Workshops

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Backline, a nonprofit organization that provides crucial mental health and wellness resources to the music industry and their families, announced plans for Handle With Care, a benefit concert on World Mental Health to help raise money for the cause.

The October 10th benefit show will honor the late rock legend Tom Petty and take place at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, featuring performances by Wynonna Judd, Brittney Spencer, Charles Wesley Godwin, Ella Langley, Maggie Rose, Sierra Hull, Vince Herman, Derek Wells

Additionally, in the lead-up to the show, Backline will be hosting the inaugural two-day Harmony In Practice Clinical Training Workshops for mental health providers. The workshops will be led by music industry professionals and licensed providers and will provide insight from first-hand experiences, profession-specific situations, and effective treatment approaches.

Providers and sessions include the following:

• Ari Jacobson, LCPC, NCC (Working with members of the music industry, the need for resources in the music industry, and open discussion)

• Heather Monroe, LCSW (Working with Relational Trauma in the Music Industry)

• Danielle Archer, EdD, LMHC (Family Systems in the Music Industry)

• Dorian Lamis, PhD, ABPP (Suicide Assessment, Intervention, and Safety Planning in the Music Industry)

• Janey Brown: (Fear to Fearce: Embrace your Dark Side, Unleash Your Mental Warrior)

The workshops are open to all mental health providers within the United States interested in serving the music community. Harmony in Practice is sponsored by Warner Chappell Music. These trainings have been approved to receive 10 Continuing Education credits (CEs) to counselors and therapists through the National Board of Certified Counselors (NBCC), and is pending approval to offer CEs to social workers.

More information and tickets can be found at: https://www.backline.care/nashville-2023/