Shawn McSpadden And Will Lowery Join Range Media Partners

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Los Angeles-based management and consultancy firm Range Media Partners announced the hire of noted Nasville industry executives s William Lowery and Shawn McSpadden.

In his new role at Range Media, Lowery will be tasked with developing business ventures and content opportunities for Range. McSpadden, who has been named a managing partner at Range, will focus on expanding the company’s music division, talent roster, and shared services team.

Both of Range’s new hires will continue to be based out of Music City, the company said.

McSpadden joins Range after a long tenure at Red Light Management Nashville, where he was a founding partner and managed an artist roster along with overseeing music publishing and outside ventures for the management company.

“I love being a part of a team! The Culture at Range is amazing and the people are always pushing to be better, and think differently about our artists,” offered Shawn McSpadden. “We are building something exciting and are excited for RANGE to expand their community.”

Lowery joins Range with an established client roster from his venture advisory firm Brigade Media Capital. In 2022, BMC financed three feature films, helped country music legend Dolly Parton launch an NFT, and helped to land her first South by Southwest performance and activation.

Along with his role at BMC, Lowery was also a senior executive at Endeavor Content, where he ran its faith-based division.

“It’s been extraordinary to witness Range’s rise and expansion in the midst of all the turbulence in the world, so partnering with them for a new regional focus is an honor,” adds Lowery, SVP of Partnerships and Business Development. “We plan to be a disruptive force here in Nashville and the surrounding markets, and the scope of services provided will be a first-of-its-kind, and much-needed resource for content creators and media investors in this region.”

“I have known Will for years and we were always circling similar ideas,” noted Range Music founding partner/Range Media Partners co-founder Matt Graham. “I am thrilled to have him join our team at Range to help identify IP and talent that can plug into our wider business opportunities and content plays. Shawn is a newer relationship, but I knew immediately after meeting him and learning of his diverse music background that he was exactly the sort of culture fit and well-rounded executive we needed to help build out our partnership and services in new areas. He’s a team player who believes deeply in the importance of mentorship and has done an incredible job of supporting our existing Nashville team members.”