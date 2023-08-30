Live Nation Partners With Mobile Charging Provider Fuze

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced a new partnership with the consumer-facing mobile technology startup Fuze to introduce the company’s mobile charging solution, chargeFUZE, for fans at concerts and festivals across the US.

The partnership will allow fans at participating events to rent a portable phone charger by visiting one of the chargeFUZE kiosks and scanning a QR code. The chargers will provide electrical power for a variety of mobile devices and are equipped with cable options to match a variety of power connections.

After fans finish charging, they can return the portable charger back to any chargeFUZE kiosk, or keep it for future use for a small fee.

Live Nation will roll the Fuze service out to 30 festivals and 45 venues around the U.S. in 2023, with additional festivals and venues to be announced in the next few years, the company said.

As part of the deal with Fuze, Live Nation has taken an equity stake in the company, underscoring the value that they see in Fuze’s service.

“From digital tickets and mobile payments to navigating festivals and capturing and sharing memories on social media, the phone is now a critical part of experiencing live music events,” said Jessica Isaacs, Live Nation’s VP of Brand Management. “Our partnership with FUZE ensures fans stay connected throughout concerts and festivals without worrying about their battery life, and we’re excited about the convenience this partnership will bring them.”

“The collaboration between Live Nation and FUZE is a testament to how deeply we understand the evolving needs of live music enthusiasts,” commented co-Founders Brandon Afari and Ryan Levy, Fuze Technology. “In today’s world, smartphones are at the heart of the concert experience. With this partnership, we’re not just offering a service; we’re ensuring that fans remain engaged and connected at events without the anxiety of a dying battery. It’s about elevating the entire live music experience for them.”