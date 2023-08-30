The Rolling Stones Tease New Album And Potential Tour

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The Rolling Stones have been offering gradual glimpses into their upcoming album, “Hackney Diamonds,” leaving fans intrigued and eager for more.

This forthcoming album serves as a tribute to the band’s former drummer, Charlie Watts. The lineup boasts notable contributions from rock legends such as Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. Additionally, the album marks the return of former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman, adding to the anticipation surrounding the release.

“Hackney Diamonds” signifies the band’s first venture into new studio material since the 2005 album “Bigger Bang.” The anticipation began with a discreet advertisement in the Hackney Gazette, a local newspaper, hinting at something special on the horizon.

Universal Music Group (UMG) then launched a dedicated website for the album. The website features a countdown that currently stands at six days, sparking speculation about an impending announcement.

Fans who registered on the website received an intriguing email containing the phrase, “don’t get angry, get it fixed,” along with news of an upcoming reveal on Mare Street in London, scheduled for early September 2023.

Clues about the album’s tracklist have also surfaced. The Rolling Stones fan page SHIDOOBEE with StonesDoug noted the registration of twelve new tracks with ASCAP under the names of Michael Philip Jagger and Keith Richards. Notably, three of these tracks feature famed producer Andrew Watt, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the upcoming release.

Intriguing advertisements have been spotted in major cities worldwide, including London, Paris, Berlin, Madrid, and New York. These advertisements have sparked discussions about potential tour locations and concert dates, hinting at the significance of the album release.

The question on everyone’s minds is: What do these hints and teasers truly signify? Answers will be unveiled on September 6th, a date that holds considerable importance for music enthusiasts. Until then, fans and the music community at large await the unveiling of “Hackney Diamonds” with anticipation.