Report: 50 Cent Strikes Fan In The Face With Microphone At Cyrpto.com Arena Concert

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper 50 Cent is facing potential battery charges after throwing a microphone into the audience at a concert and striking a member of the audience.

Footage posted on social media appears to show 50 Cent performing onstage with YG at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday when he ran afoul of a faulty microphone which he threw into the crowd, striking a fan in the head.

According to local news source Neighborhood Talk and TMZ, the fan who was hit by the mic Power 106’s midday deejay Bryhana Monegain and the two outlets posted images of the radio host’s face, both bloodied and bandaged as she was treated at an area medical facility.

TMZ reported that 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, is now the target of a battery investigation after his alleged victim filed a police report in the wake of the incident.

Neither Monegain or 50 Cent has publicly addressed the incident since it occurred.

Representatives for KPWR-FM and Crypto.com Arena did not immediately respond to a request for comment.