Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp To Receive The BMI Icon Award

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Performance rights society Broadcast Music, Inc. announced that Gary Kemp of Spandau Ballet will be named a BMI Icon at the 2023 BMI London Awards.

The famed singer, songwriter, and actor will be honored for his storied career and musical contributions during a private event hosted by BMI President & CEO Mike O’Neill at London’s Savoy Hotel on October 2nd, 2023.

Additionally, producer Richard “P2J” Isong will receive the BMI Impact Award, in recognition of for his mastery of his craft and contributions to modern music.

“We’re in for an exciting night celebrating our BMI family of UK and European songwriters, composers and music publishers,” said O’Neill. “We’re thrilled to pay tribute to the legendary Gary Kemp in recognition of his incredible creative accomplishments. His timeless songs have reached multiple generations, leaving a lasting impression on the world of entertainment and inspired many to follow in his footsteps. We’re also honoured to present P2J with the BMI Impact Award. His work is a testament to the unifying power of music in bridging cultures and captivating audiences worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all the 2023 BMI London Award winners with a fantastic evening of music. It’s going to be a night to remember.”

The awards gala will also pay tribute to UK and European songwriters and publishers of the previous year’s most-performed songs on US streaming, radio and television from BMI’s repertoire of over 20.6 million musical works.