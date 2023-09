Darryl Worley Announces Home For The Holidays Dinner Show Residency With Lorrie Morgan, Deana Carter & More

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – This holiday season, country music hitmaker Darryl Worley will headline a brand-new, multi-week dinner show residency as part of Gaylord Opryland’s 40th annual A Country Christmas. Known for major hits like “Have You Forgotten?,” “I Miss My Friend,” “Tennessee River Run,” and “Awful, Beautiful Life,” Worley will perform holiday classics and many of his career chart-toppers. Additionally, he’s invited several friends to help ring in the season.

The dinner show, titled Darryl Worley & Friends: Home For The Holidays, will feature special guests Lorrie Morgan, The Isaacs, Deana Carter, Billy Dean, Andy Griggs, and Billy Gilman, performing with Worley on select dates.

“Christmas has always been a special time for my family,” explains Worley. “Growing up, we never had a lot of excessive things, but my parents made sure Christmas was not just about the presents but about the experience and meaning of the season. I am so grateful to Gaylord Opryland for giving me a chance to share that Christmas spirit with all the people who visit Nashville during the holidays!”

Gaylord Opryland’s A Country Christmas kicks off on November 10 with Worley’s debut dinner show starting on November 23. He will headline 33 live dinner shows set to run through Christmas Day. Held in the iconic 2,888-room hotel’s Tennessee Ballroom, guests will enjoy a delicious holiday meal prepared by the resort’s talented culinary team followed by Worley and Friends’ performances.

“Headlining a brand-new dinner show as part of the resort’s 40th annual A Country Christmas is an honor beyond words,” Worley continues. “Please come visit Gaylord Opryland for the holidays to see me, along with some very talented friends, as we share the music, memories, love, and joy of the holiday season!”

Tickets are on-sale now. For ticket reservations, overnight room offers, dinner show dates/times and a schedule of special guest performers, click HERE.

Current Schedule

The Isaacs – Nov 23 – 27

Deana Carter – Nov 29 – Dec 4

Billy Gilman & Andy Griggs – Dec 6 – Dec 11

Billy Dean – Dec 13 – 18

Andy Griggs – Dec 6 – 11 and Dec 22, 24 & 25

Lorrie Morgan – Dec. 20, 21 & 23