Stax Music Academy & Gibson Gives Announce Student Scholarship Recipients For 2023-2024

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Stax Music Academy (SMA) and Gibson Gives (GG) have announced the student scholarship recipients for the new Stax Music Academy Afterschool Program (SMA Afterschool Program) for 2023-24.

The incredibly talented student recipients of the Gibson Gives Scholarship for the SMA Afterschool Program at Stax Music Academy include Isaiah Blair, Zariya Scullark, Shaun Murray, and Jack Ward. Available to all middle and high school students interested in music, the SMA Afterschool Program is energetic, challenging, and designed to help students earn music scholarships to college and result in civic-minded, socially conscious, successful adults. In addition to participating in the SMA music program, these gifted guitarists will be honored at a special reception on September 14 at SMA in Memphis.

Meet the exceptional GG Scholarship recipients, each showcasing talents and accomplishments.

Jack Ward, a sophomore at East High School, stands out as a guitarist extraordinaire, contributing his skills to both the Jazz and Rhythm Section Ensembles at SMA. He made history this summer by being part of SMA’s opening band for KIDZ BOP.

Zariya Scullark, a freshman at Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering, impresses as a gifted guitarist at SMA, having played at Lincoln Center’s Summer for the City Festival in NYC and opening for KIDZ BOP.

Shaun Murray, a Faith Heritage Christian Academy junior, shines as a bass guitarist in SMA’s Rhythm Section Ensemble. Beyond music, Murray actively engages in Student Council, Bridge Builders, and videography.

Isaiah Blair, a senior from Southwind High School, is a bass guitarist at SMA’s Rhythm Section Ensemble. He showcased his prowess alongside Stax legend Booker T. Jones in NYC and earned a Berklee College of Music scholarship. These students excel at SMA and contribute to their school bands and other endeavors, embodying a true dedication to their craft and community.

A massively successful music institute located at the original site of Stax Records in Memphis, the SMA provides training, classes, rehearsals, ensembles, and more in vocals, instrumentals, music theory, production and audio engineering, songwriting, as well as music business, videography, choreography, and more. The school pairs its music education with equal mentoring, offering social and emotional growth learning, professional mental wellness counseling, and college preparedness training.

Gibson – the leading global instrument brand, supports the global music community through its philanthropic arm, Gibson Gives. The mission of Gibson Gives is to support non-profit organizations worldwide in their efforts to advance musicians, youth-focused education, music, and health and wellness initiatives. 100% of donations to Gibson Gives go towards giving the gift of music. In the last four years, the organization has raised over $4.5 million and enabled $46 million in funding for critical organizations. Through product donations and meaningful giving, Gibson continues to shape the sounds of generations of musicians across the globe.