Independent Welsh Promoter Orchard Live Liquidates

CARDIFF, Wales (CelebrityAccess) — Independent Welsh live events promoter Orchard Live announced it has entered voluntary liquidation.

According to Business Live, the Welsh-based promoter cited the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of the rising cost of living in the UK on ticket sales for the business failure.

“The past three years have been enormously challenging for the music industry, and there have been a number of casualties in the sector. We lost summer seasons in 2020 and 2021, and costs increased significantly for rescheduled shows in 2022. Despite some great successes, an oversupply of concerts, a slow public return to live events, the cost of living crisis, and increased competition from national promoters has not produced the required level of sales, leading to unsustainable losses,” a spokesperson for Orchard Live said in a statement provided to Business Live.

The Cardiff-based business brought some major touring artists to the region, including acts such as George Ezra, Queen of the Stone Age, and Sam Fender.

Upcoming shows included The Joy Formidable at the Globe in Cardiff on September 26 and Freya Ridings at the Great Hall in Cardiff on October 10th.

In a statement posted to the company’s website, the company said ticketholders for current Orchard Live shows should contact their ticket outlet for additional information.