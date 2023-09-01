blink-182 Postpone Multiple Shows Due To A Family Emergency

GLASGOW, Scotland (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran rock act blink-182 was forced to postpone multiple upcoming shows due to a family emergency.

On Friday, the band announced that multiple shows on their current European tour have been postponed while Travis Barker returns to the U.S. for what he described on social media as an “urgent family matter.”

Affected shows include the band’s September 1 and September two performances at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, as well as SSE Arena in Belfast on September 4th, and 3Arena in Dublin on September 5th.

At the time of publication, blink-182 is scheduled to resume their tour on September 8th at the Sportpaleis in Antwerp.

The band did not provide any additional information about the nature of the emergency but in the lead up to the announcement of the postponed shows, Barker shared several images referencing prayer.

Barker is currently expecting a child with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.