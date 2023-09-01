Virgin Music Group Launches Nigerian Office Headed By Olukorede ‘Kay’ Ikazoboh

LAGOS, NIGERIA (CelebrityAccess) – Virgin Music Group, one of the world’s leading independent artist and label services companies, has expanded its operations, opening an office in Lagos, Nigeria. Highly respected music executive Olukorede “Kay” Ikazoboh has been named Head of Virgin Music Nigeria and will oversee the company’s operations in the area.

Virgin’s first deals announced in the region include partnerships with Dvpper, one of Nigeria’s hottest Afrobeats labels, solo artist Reekado Banks, and a single with Darkoo featuring Ayra Starr.

Nat Pastor, co-CEO of Virgin Music, commented: “The global appetite for the incredible musical creativity springing from Africa has never been stronger. Establishing a presence in Nigeria is another important step in our commitment to serving independent African artists and entrepreneurs throughout the region.”

“Kay is known throughout Nigeria as a champion of independent labels and artist development, said Michael Roe, Managing Director of Virgin Music International. “Her relationships, expertise and insight into the local market make her the perfect executive to lead our operations in this significant music market.”

A highly respected music manager via her Kimani Moore Entertainment, Kay has helped guide the careers of artists such as Odunsi the Engine, Mowalola, and Taylwar. She also served in various positions in Emerging Markets for Warner Music Group.

“Nigeria has become a hugely important creative hub, producing some of the most exciting music anywhere in the world,” said Kay. “I’m looking forward to working with independent labels and artists to help them build their fan bases here and worldwide. I am truly honored to lead this mission with my team and look forward to the incredible journey ahead.”

Virgin Music Group has been on the continent since 2021, when the company acquired South Africa’s Electromode, one of the region’s leading independent music distributors. Last year, the company launched a dedicated label services division in Côte d’Ivoire with more than 15,000 titles, 50 label partners, and 100 + artists from more than 25 African countries.