New Kids On The Block Announce ‘The Block Revisited’ With New Bonus Tracks & K-Pop Collaboration

BOSTON, MA (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum pop iconic boyband New Kids On The Block (NKOTB) has announced The Block Revisited. Celebrating 15 years since they reunited to reinforce their status as a staple of pop culture, NKOTB is revisiting the hits of their 2008 smash album featuring bonus material, out November 3, 2023, in multiple formats, including for the first time, a 2LP exclusive color vinyl with booklet available.

Along with the hit singles “Summertime,” “Single” with Ne-Yo and “2 In The Morning”, this new anniversary set also features New Kids’ latest collaboration with K-Pop superstars JOSHUA, DK and DINO of SEVENTEEN for the instant hit “Dirty Dancing (Dem Jointz Remix),” available now on all platforms.

The collaboration between America’s favorite boyband and the new generation of boybands’ “K-pop Stage-breakers” was remixed by Grammy-winning producer Dem Jointz, bringing two of the world’s most prominent groups together for this Pop Event of the Year! It will also be available as a Limited Edition CD Single.

“The Block album didn’t only mark the reunion of our band — it sparked the reunion of our band with our fans! I could never overestimate how much the songs and the spirit of this album mean to all of us,” said Donnie Wahlberg.

Fan favorite song, “Coming Home,” will also be included in the anniversary set, making it the very first time the track will be available to fans in any format.

This exclusive release will be available for the first time on a vinyl 2LP orange and blue color with a 4-page picture book. Fans can also purchase a 2LP deluxe purple vinyl version as an Amazon exclusive. The Block Revisited will also be available in CD and digital formats. A great addition to the NKOTB collection!

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the New Kids reuniting on the Today Show on April 4, 2008, followed by ear-splitting cheers from the unsuspecting crowd. They would release The Block, their first album in fourteen years since Face the Music.

The original The Block album was released on September 2, 2008, along with a deluxe edition with four bonus tracks. It debuted at number one on the US Top Pop Albums chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200. Several artists collaborated on the album, including Ne-Yo, Lady Gaga, The Pussycat Dolls, Akon, Teddy Riley and New Edition.

In the 15 years that have followed, New Kids have embarked on numerous sold-out world tours, selling over 4 million tickets worldwide. Touring and performing with multiple artists, including Salt-N-Pepa, Boyz II Men, Paula Abdul, En Vogue, and many others, The “boys in the band” have headlined the iconic Fenway Park three times and continue to represent their hometown of Boston with pride.

“The Block Revisited is a celebration of the magical bond that we’ve built over the last 15 years,” Wahlberg said of the new release, highlighting the unbreakable connection between the group and their diehard fans.

THE BLOCK REVISITED Tracklisting:

1. Click Click Click

2. Single (NKOTB And NE-YO)

3. Big Girl Now (feat. Lady Gaga)

4. Summertime

5. 2 In The Morning

6. Grown Man (feat. The Pussycat Dolls And Teddy Riley)

7. Dirty Dancing

8. Sexify My Love

9. Twisted

10. Full Service (feat. New Edition)

11. Lights, Camera, Action

12. Put It On My Tab (feat. Akon)

13. Stare At You

14. One Song

15. Don’t Cry

16. Officially Over

17. Looking Like Danger

18. Message from Alma Wahlberg

19. Close To You

20. Message from Tom McIntyre

21. Coming Home

22. Dirty Dancing (Dem Jointz Remix) feat. JOSHUA, DK & DINO of SEVENTEEN

23. Summertime (REDONE Remix)

24. Wanna Fall In Love

25. Girls Night Out

26. You Got My Heart

27. Sweat

28. Click Click Click (Phantogram Remix)

29. Single (Stonebridge Remix) [Club Mix] 30. 2 In The Morning (Space Cowboy Remix)