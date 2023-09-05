Universal Attractions Agency Taps Nick Szatmari And Alvaro Granados For Dedicated Latin Music Division

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Attractions Agency announced the launch of a dedicated Latin music division that will be led by the newly promoted agent Nick Szatmari.

Nick Szatmari joined the agency in 2008 as an intern, and made agent the following year, going on to rep clients such as Naughty by Nature, George Clinton, Bobby Womack, and many others.

In 2019, Szatmari was named a partner at the agency and currently serves as the R.A. for artists such as Jeffery Osborne, Will Downing, and the “Masters of the Mic: Hip-Hop 50,” featuring artists such as Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, EPMD, Rakim, and Slick Rick.

The new division will also feature UAA’s first dedicated Latin music agent, the newly promoted Alvaro Granados.

“The impact and growth of the Latin music market in the broader touring landscape is undeniable. We are grateful that Nick Szatmari not only spotted an opportunity but took the initiative and did the heavy lifting to create the Latin department here at UAA. Additionally, Alvaro has been very important to UAA, bringing his many years of experience and extensive relationships, which helped the agency’s Latin department hit the ground running. I have been impressed with the shows Alvaro has brought to market in such a short span. We look forward to further growth and success at such an exciting time for Latin music,” stated UAA GM Nick Martucci.

“Exploring the world of Latin concerts has been one of the most exciting endeavors of my career so far, and it’s an opportunity I feel blessed to have. The shutdown during COVID-19 was a big bowl of sour lemons for everyone, but having the time to do the research and development of building the Latin Department was the lemonade we made from it. I’m very grateful to have connected with Alvaro Granados during this time, and we’re very fortunate to have such a talented and bright star on our team to help grow this department. The Latin explosion is not an exaggeration, and it is showing no signs of slowing down. I am very excited about what our team’s future holds as we grow and expand in our LA office in the coming years,” Szatmari added.