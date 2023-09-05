Encore Luxury Coaches Acquires The Nitetrain Coach Company

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Justin Ward and Amanda Stophel, CEO and President respectively, of Encore Luxury Coach Leasing announced the acquisition of Tennessee-based Nitetrain Coach Company.

According to the companies, the combination of the two transportation companies will create the largest entertainer coach leasing company in North America with a fleet of more than 145 coaches.

Following the closing of the deal, Encore’s leasing operations will have active offices in Phoenix, Arizona, and Nashville, Tennessee, with over 85,000 square feet of maintenance facilities with over 25 maintenance technicians.

Additionally, the North Carolina-based conversion team will continue to create custom-built coach interiors for the company.

Touring clients include WWE, Nickelback, Thomas Rhett, Bailey Zimmerman, Joe Nichols, Ashley McBryde, Barenaked Ladies, Lauren Daigle, Ben Harper, Natalie Grant, Cheap Trick, Kip Moore, Barry Manilow, Beck, Phish, Russell Dickerson, Billy Strings, Alabama, Big Time Rush, Hank Williams Jr., Blink 182, and Joan Jett, among others.

“Having run a business with 70+ locations within the United States and over 400 employees, I am excited to bring those entrepreneurial skills from my original home base of North Carolina to Tennessee and work with the Nitetrain and Encore teams to create something special in the touring sector of the entertainment business,” says Encore president Amanda Stophel. “I have been building out an innovative business infrastructure that is unparalleled within the coach and entertainment industry and now, with this expansion finalized, I can’t wait to watch all of this unfold and work with the artists, managers, and business managers to deliver this fresh new approach to the touring side of the business.”

“I am excited about this new chapter for our company. There are a lot of people who have supported us and helped us achieve this milestone,” added Encore CEO Justin Ward. “We are forever grateful to them for that support and look forward to further strengthening those relationships as our company continues to grow. Encore is serving music with a relentless focus on delivering a premium to the clients we serve. We are excited about the strength this acquisition gives us in that pursuit.”