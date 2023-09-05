Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Returns Publishing Rights To Bad Boy Records Artists

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper and music entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs, founder of the legendary Bad Boy Records label, has agreed to return the label’s publishing rights to artists and writers who worked with the company.

While the deal has not officially been announced, a source close to the situation revealed Diddy’s plans to USA Today on Monday via email.

According to USA Today, Faith Evans, Mase, The Lox, 112 and the estate of The Notorious B.I.G. are among the former Bad Boy artists who have already signed agreements to receive their publishing rights.

Founded by Combs in 1992, Bad Boy Record sold more than 500 million records worldwide, including 38 platinum hits. The label’s releases included B.I.G.’s 1994 debut Ready To Die; Mase’s first studio album, Harlem World, and Faith Evan’s self-titled Faith.