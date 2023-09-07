Cool Is Forever Consulting Announces Entry Into A&R, Manufacturing, Publishing And Distribution

NEW YORK – (CelebrityAccess) – Long Island-based Cool is Forever Consulting, LLC (CIF), owned by former Sony Music RED President Bob Morelli, has announced its expansion to offer A&R, manufacturing, labels, publishing, and distribution options.

The industry is consistently evolving, with thousands of songs being released each week, especially with vinyl sales hitting a 20-year high – having an affordable team is pivotal for artists aiming to stay competitive. “The volume and speed of change make it prohibitive for even the best companies to prioritize everything,” Morelli says. “There are no magic bullets, but we give the artist a better ‘batting stance’ and, in turn, a better shot at getting a hit.”

Launched during the pandemic and going into the fifth year, CIF has consulted dozens of artists, labels, and industry partners, offering a full menu of services, including influencer marketing, publicity, brand partnerships, radio promotion, vinyl production, advertising, social media, A&R, digital marketing, creative, data analytics, and overall industry connectivity.

“We have a flexible menu offering monthly retainers as we act as a rented label if you will, and or can do one-off Zoom calls at a reduced fee, to just answer your list of questions,” Morelli said.

CIF helps coordinate distribution options, tactical marketing, and sales initiatives, plus negotiating distribution and label deals. Morelli says, “We lean into the fundamental parts of what an artist or label needs, then methodically build upon that to add the creative aspects. Creating a workable timeline is key.”

A music veteran of 30+ years, Morelli has strong relationships with industry leaders and power players. He was involved in the successes of The Bee Gees, KISS, Bon Jovi, Donna Summer, Sting, and Eric Clapton while at Polygram Records. Later arriving at RCA Records, then BMG, he assisted in the launches and growth of Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, Britney Spears, Dirty Dancing, Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., ATCQ, Rod Stewart, Yanni, Usher, Santana, Creed, Buddy Guy, Moby, The Strokes and Foo Fighters. When BMG merged with Sony, Morelli was tapped to run the company as GM and EVP.

After BMG/Sony, he began a 12-year run as President of RED Distribution at Sony Music Entertainment. Within two years, Morelli started restructuring and adding “Label Services,” which revolutionized distribution companies. After running distribution, Morelli transitioned to President of the RED Music Label Group start-up label before leaving to create his own company. He can be reached at robertpmorelli@gmail.com