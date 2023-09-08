Zach Bryan Arrested In Oklahoma

VINITA, OK (CelebrityAccess) — Country star Zach Bryan is facing charges of “obstruction of investigation” following a roadside arrest in rural Oklahoma on Thursday, according to multiple news reports.

The New York Times reported that Bryan was arrested in Vinita on a misdemeanor complaint of obstruction of justice during a roadside traffic stop and was booked into the Craig County jail before being released on Thursday.

Following his release, Bryan took to social media to share an update on the incident with fans, noting that he was “out of line with police.”

According to Bryan’s account of the incident, a member of his security team was pulled over by police for a traffic stop and Bryan, in a separate vehicle, pulled over as well. After an interval, Bryan says he became impatient with the progress of the traffic stop, emerged from his vehicle, and began to exchange words with police officers on the scene, resulting in his arrest.

“Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol,” he shared in a subsequent social media post. “Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said. I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

for the sake of transparency on yesterday pic.twitter.com/IJRjEDOrCH — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) September 8, 2023

Bryan rose to fame with a series of self-released albums before making his major label debut on Warner with “American Heartbreak” in 2022. Last month, he released the self-titled “Zach Bryan” which topped the Billboard 200, the Billboard Album chart and the Billboard Country chart.

He is currently lined up for a run of festival dates that start on September 24th at the Pilgrim Music & Cultural Festival in Franklin Tennessee, followed by a North American arena tour that starts at the United Center in Chicago on March 5th.