6 Questions With Noah Vonne

Known for her powerful voice and original sound that blends rock, soul, blues, and pop, Noah Vonne‘s next national headlining tour is set for this Fall with Universal’s psychedelic rock band, Bluphoria. We caught up with her for this latest edition of Hypebot, Bandsintown, and CelebrityAccess’s 6 Questions With series just as she finished up some new music and prepared for her time on the road.

Q1: Two things caught my eye in your bio. One was that you studied Music Business in Nashville at Belmont University, and the other was a 7-month stint on Celebrity Cruises’ that you said you did to cure your performance anxiety. Were both worth it, and how have they shaped your career?

Noah Vonne: They were both definitely worth it and shaped me in very different ways. I knew getting into the music world- there would definitely be so many wrong turns/decisions I could make. And even if the bad things came up, I’d be prepared if I knew a lil more. So, Belmont felt worth it because I was able to intern with companies that interested me, grow with those around me, and understand how the music business itself felt to me. I wouldn’t exactly say the cruise ship ‘cured’ my stage anxiety. My anxiety was rather kind of put into perspective and allowed me to understand it deeper. I had to face it three times a day, basically every day. So I learned how to face it stronger. We had to learn a massive set so quickly- I couldn’t dive into the one song, the one performance of a song (or even 6 songs), to practice over and over, to try to perfect it. I had to give up my perfectionism while performing- not realizing that by doing that it would allow me so much freedom on stage, and ultimately lead to a better performance.

Q2: Tell us about the new music you are working on and when you plan to release it.

Noah Vonne: I actually just finished up the latest single, “I Call B.S.” set to release September 29, 2023! It’s definitely the most rock song I will have put out so far- but I plan to continue down that path for the foreseeable future, and I am so stoked for y’all to hear this one! Co-written with me and my buddies Tate Sablatura and Gray Schweers- and we really made a cool one this time!

Q3: This next tour is an interesting co-headline pairing with psychedelic rockers Bluphoria. Have you worked with them before?

Noah Vonne: I haven’t worked with them before, no! Although I really enjoy their music and I’ve heard nothing but good things about them! Plus, we’ve been chatting a bit because we’re sharing a van and I really dig them as people. I think the pairing feels really good- and is going to potentially surprise people.

Q4: The tour is pretty extensive, and I hope to see it at The Spot on Kirk when you come to my hometown of Roanoke, VA. Are there any cities or venues that you are particularly looking forward to?

Noah Vonne: The Spot on Kirk is going to be awesome – and my first time in Roanoke! Hope to see you there! There are quite a few venues I am excited about this time around. New cities are always so exciting to me! I am definitely pumped to play The Peppermint Club in my home base of Los Angeles, but also the Subterranean in Chicago has been a venue I’ve been wanting to play for a minute now. Houston’s White Oak Music Hall is going to be an incredible one as well! It has been a minute since I have played back in Nashville too- and the East Room rocks- so I am looking forward to that one as well.

We ask every artist who does a “6 Questions With these next two questions.

Q5: When you’re on the road, do you have routines, habits, or “must-have” items in the dressing room?

Noah Vonne: I don’t have too many “must-have” items, but I do normally want a shot of bourbon before I go on- so I normally ask for some bourbon!

My routine or habit is typically to go into the green room and hand-write my band’s set for everyone that night. For whatever reason- it makes the whole set feel special when it’s done in the green room with some paper and a Sharpie.

Q6: Tell us something about yourself that your fans might be surprised to know.

I’ll probably stick around and chat forever with you if you spark up a good conversation.

See Noah Vonne’s full Fall tour and sign up to follow her on Bandsintown.

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.

