St. David’s Hall In Cardiff To Shutter For At Least Four Weeks For Engineering Evaluations

The City of Cardiff announced that St. David’s Hall, the National Concert Hall and Conference Centre of Wales, will be closed for at least a month while the facility is evaluated by engineers.

According to a statement from Cardiff’s Council, the decision to temporarily shutter the venue follows new guidance from the UK Government on the use of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) in buildings.

The updated guidance follows a report by the Standing Committee on Structural Safety (SCOSS) that highlighted potential failure risks for RAAC panels used in roof construction or other structural elements.

During the temporary shutdown, engineers will undertake a series of “intrusive” tests on RAAC panels that are currently installed in St David’s Hall.

According to St. David’s Hall, the shutdown will force the postponement of all shows for the next four weeks. Ticketholders will be notified when new dates for affected shows can be scheduled.

Performances impacted by the shutdown include:

07/09/2023 – Paul Smith – POSTPONED

08/09/2023 – Lindisfarne – POSTPONED

10/09/2023 – Celebrating 5 years of Flame Dance Studio – POSTPONED

11/09/2023 – Trash Taste – POSTPONED

12/09/2023 – Capital City Jazz Orchestra with Alan Barnes – POSTPONED

13/09/2023 – Dexys – POSTPONED

14/09/2023 – The Massed Bands of His Majesty’s Royal Marines – POSTPONED

15/09/2023 – The 80s Show – POSTPONED

16/09/2023 – Fascinating Aïda – POSTPONED

17/09/2023 – Graham Nash – POSTPONED

20/09/2023 – BANFF Mountain Film Festival World Tour – POSTPONED

21/09/2023 – Miriam Margolyes – POSTPONED

22/09/2023 – Tredegar Town Band – POSTPONED

26/09/2023 – Charlotte Saluste-Bridoux and Joseph Havlat – POSTPONED

27/09/2023 – Sir Ranulph Fiennes – POSTPONED

28/09/2023 – An Evening with Adrian Edmondson – POSTPONED

29/09/2023 – Foil, Arms and Hog – POSTPONED

03/10/2023 – Galliard Ensemble – POSTPONED

05/10/2023 – BBC National Orchestra & National Chorus of Wales – POSTPONED