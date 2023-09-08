Fall Out Boy Expands So Much For (2our) Dust Tour Into 2024

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — Fall Out Boy announced that due to strong demand, they are extending their So Much For (2our) Dust tour will be extended into 2024 with the addition of a 20+ date North American run.

The new round of dates will get underway at Portland’s Moda Center on February 28th with shows in markets such as New York, Nashville, Austin, and Orlando, before wrapping at the Target Center in Minneapolis on April 6th.

Jimmy Eat World has signed on to support the tour on all dates as special guests; The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and CARR will join the tour on select shows throughout the run.

The additional dates follow the band’s successful 2023 North American run that included multiple sold-out shows, including the band’s hometown show at Wrigley Field on June 21 that the Chicago Sun-Times described as the “loudest concert Wrigley’s ever had.”

So Much For (2our) Dust is in support of Fall Out Boy’s recently released 8th studio album, So Much (For) Stardust, which debuted as the No. 1 rock album when it dropped in March on Fueled By Ramen.

Wednesday, February 28 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Friday, March 1 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sunday, March 3 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Monday, March 4 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Thursday, March 7 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Friday, March 8 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Monday, March 11 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Wednesday, March 13 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Friday, March 15 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Saturday, March 16 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Tuesday, March 19 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Wednesday, March 20 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Friday, March 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sunday, March 24 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Tuesday, March 26 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Wednesday, March 27 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Friday, March 29 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Saturday, March 30 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Sunday, March 31 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Tuesday, April 2 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Wednesday, April 3 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

Friday. April 5 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Arena

Saturday, April 6 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center