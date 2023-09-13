Bernd Schweinar Steps Down As MD Of The Association for Pop Culture In Bavaria

BAVARIA (vip-booking) – After an impressive 32-year tenure, Bernd Schweinar has decided to step down from his role as the Managing Director (MD) of the Association for Pop Culture in Bavaria (VPBy). The identity of his successor remains undisclosed at this time.

Ernst Wolfswinkler, the chairman of the organization, has stated that the selection of Schweinar`s successor is currently in progress, with several candidates already under consideration. During this transitional phase, Bernd Strieder, formerly the Deputy Managing Director under Schweinar, will temporarily assume the leadership of the association.

Schweinar’s dedicated efforts have transformed the non-profit organization, headquartered at the Bavarian Music Academy Schloss Alteglofsheim, into a highly respected umbrella organization for Bavaria’s rock and pop music scene.

Markus Blume, Bavaria’s Art Minister representing the CSU, commended Schweinar during the Dialog.Pop conference, which was held earlier this year. Blume highlighted Schweinar’s multifaceted role, stating, “You served as more than just our Bavarian rock and pop director. You were a dialogue facilitator for the independent scene and a mediator in the realm of politics, earning immense respect from both sides.”

Blume emphasized the association’s pivotal role in influencing the music scene and its invaluable contributions to cultural policy. He noted a significant increase in funding over the past five years, with funds growing from approximately 350,000 euros in 2018 to nearly 700,000 euros in 2022.

For Schweinar, who intends to focus on photography in the future, financial matters have played a central role. He explained, “When I began my full-time role in 1991, pop culture funding in Bavaria amounted to only 50,000 euros.” Therefore, he views the financial aspects of the association`s work as a significant challenge for his successor. In addition to strong communication skills, a solid understanding of business operations will be crucial.

Wolfswinkler also underscored the importance of securing funding and grants as a primary task for the incoming management of VPBy. He listed other responsibilities, including organizing the pop conference, awarding the pop culture prize, enhancing cultural engagement in rural areas and small towns, promoting inclusion and integration, and supporting emerging musicians.