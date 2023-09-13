Jennifer Lopez Signs Recording & Publishing Partnership With BMG

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Global Superstar multi-hyphenate artist and actress Jennifer Lopez (J.LO) has signed a new global recording and publishing partnership with BMG for her upcoming ninth studio album, This is Me… Now. Her first album in nine years is the sequel to This Is Me… Then (2002) and will be released via Nuyorican/BMG.

Written and recorded at her home studio in Los Angeles during 2022 and 2023, This Is Me…Now is produced by Rogét Chahayed (Doja Cat, Travis Scott), J. Lo, Angel Lopez (Jack Harlow), and Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman (H.E.R).

Additional songwriter-producers include Hitboy (Drake), Ink (Beyonce), Tay Keith (Nicki Minaj), Yeti Beats (Doja Cat), Carter Lang (SZA), Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk (Ariana Grande), with BMG’s Brandon Riester serving as the album’s A&R.

To date, Lopez has sold over 80 million records worldwide, with 15 billion global streams, and more than 18 billion views of her music videos from her previous albums. Her film The Mother has also become a Top 7 movie of all time on Netflix. Shotgun Wedding released in January was the Number One movie on Amazon Prime Video.

Lopez is the only female artist to ever have a No.1 album and No.1 film simultaneously and she has a cumulative worldwide box-office gross of over $3 billion. In 2019, her movie Hustlers which she produced and starred in was Lopez’s highest opening weekend of her career, topping $32 million and grossing over $100 million worldwide.

BMG CEO Thomas Coesfeld said: “Jennifer Lopez is a global superstar artist, entertainer…a phenomenon. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with her and her team to release her first album in nearly a decade.”

Thomas Scherer, BMG’s President, Repertoire & Marketing, Los Angeles and New York, added: “We are both excited and proud to partner with Jennifer Lopez on this long-awaited sequel to This is Me… Then.

Clearly written with love and through experience, This Is Me..Now is uplifting and inspiring. ‘Jenny From The Block’ is back at a point in her career when her message is bigger than ever.”