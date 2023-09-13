Kevin Herring and Annie Ortmeier Named Co-Presidents Of Triple Tigers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Nashville-based label Triple Tigers named Kevin Herring and Annie Ortmeier as Co-Presidents. Both will report to George Couri, Triple Tigers Co-Founder and Triple 8 Management Founder.

Herring was upped from Senior Vice President (SVP) of Radio Promotion, a post he held since 2017, while Ortmeier joined the company following her tenure as SVP of Streaming Marketing at UMG Nashville. The new structure will strengthen the company’s efforts as it doubles down the dual focus of radio and digital/streaming/social for the future. Concurrently, industry leader, label partner and former president Norbert Nix is set to launch VISCYRL, a soon-to-be-announced new venture with The Orchard.

Since its launch in 2016 as a joint venture between Thirty Tigers, The Orchard and Triple 8 Management, the success of Triple Tigers Records has been unprecedented in the history of Country music. The label boasts a radio singles batting average of 10-out-of-14 artist singles released topping the charts, with 13 of those 14 being certified Gold, Platinum, Double and Triple Platinum by the RIAA. Most recently, Triple Tigers artist Scotty McCreery’s launch of “Cab In A Solo” garnered 120 first-day adds, making it the third-biggest radio start in country music this year, as Russel Dickerson’s latest single, “God Gave Me A Girl” currently climbs the top 10 at country radio.

“Triple Tigers 2.0 is here,” shared Couri. “I look forward to stepping into a more active role, as well as having Kevin and Annie form a dual attack in the worlds of both radio and streaming and digital. Kevin’s radio singles batting average here is unmatched in the industry, and Annie comes from leading streaming and digital strategies at the biggest label in the business. With our company intentionally focused on maintaining a very small group of artists who benefit from dedicated attention, there will be tremendous impact on our roster.”

The Triple Tigers roster currently includes McCreery, Dickerson and Jordan Fletcher. Triple Tigers’ longtime distribution partner is The Orchard, a global leader and member of Sony Music Entertainment.

“I am very proud and honored to be entrusted with a leadership role at Triple Tigers,” said Herring. “This is an amazing group of people and artists who are dedicated to making world class country music and lifting up the artists, songwriters, format and community.”

“I am excited to be joining George, Kevin and the team at Triple Tigers,” added Ortmeier. I have admired Triple Tigers and the incredible success they have had thus far, and am looking forward to being able to build upon that success with Scotty, Russell, Jordan and the team!”

Congratulate Herring via kevin@tripletigers.com and Ortmeier via annie@tripletigers.com. Reach Couri via george@triple8mgmt.com and Nix at norbert@viscyrl.com.